Triumph Motorcycles introduces pre-owned bike vertical in India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Thursday said it has launched a pre-owned bike vertical in India.

Under the Triumph Approved programme, the company will offer pre-owned bikes across its dealerships in the country, the motorcycle maker said in a statement.

The pre-owned motorcycles will go through a thorough checklist to ensure they provide the new customer with a genuine Triumph experience, it added.

"We continuously put efforts to come up with innovative and practical ideas to assist our customers.

The program has been introduced basis our customers' demand for an official pre-owned motorcycle business," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.

With this programme, the company aims to attract new customers and enable them to own their dream Triumph at an attractive price point, one-year warranty, and ensure required technical checks for a smoother experience, he added.

In order to make the ownership experience more seamless, Triumph will also offer finance options for the pre-owned motorcycles, enabling customers to take the ownership plunge, the company said.

Currently, Triumph offers BS-VI compliant range that includes Modern Classic, Adventure and Roadster categories, including the iconic Rocket 3R and the Rocket 3GT.