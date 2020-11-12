STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Triumph Motorcycles introduces pre-owned bike vertical in India

Under the Triumph Approved programme, the company will offer pre-owned bikes across its dealerships in the country, the motorcycle maker said in a statement.

Published: 12th November 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900 (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Thursday said it has launched a pre-owned bike vertical in India.

Under the Triumph Approved programme, the company will offer pre-owned bikes across its dealerships in the country, the motorcycle maker said in a statement.

The pre-owned motorcycles will go through a thorough checklist to ensure they provide the new customer with a genuine Triumph experience, it added.

"We continuously put efforts to come up with innovative and practical ideas to assist our customers.

The program has been introduced basis our customers' demand for an official pre-owned motorcycle business," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.

With this programme, the company aims to attract new customers and enable them to own their dream Triumph at an attractive price point, one-year warranty, and ensure required technical checks for a smoother experience, he added.

In order to make the ownership experience more seamless, Triumph will also offer finance options for the pre-owned motorcycles, enabling customers to take the ownership plunge, the company said.

Currently, Triumph offers BS-VI compliant range that includes Modern Classic, Adventure and Roadster categories, including the iconic Rocket 3R and the Rocket 3GT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Triumph Bikes Triumph pre owned bikes Triumph
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp