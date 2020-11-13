STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industry bodies, experts to submit ideas on Budget 2021 via e-mail: Finance Ministry

The portal will go live on November 15 to receive ideas for the Budget and will remain open until November 30.

Finance Ministry

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Friday said a dedicated e-mail ID would be created to receive suggestions from industry bodies and experts on the Union Budget 2021-22, instead of physical pre-Budget consultations that have been happening over the years, owing to the pandemic situation.

Also, the government's 'MyGov' portal would provide a platform to receive ideas from public on the upcoming Budget and would remain open from November 15 to 30.

Over the years, the ministry has been holding pre-budget consultations in North Block with industry associations, trade bodies and experts to seek ideas for the annual budget.

"Owing to the pandemic situation, the ministry has received suggestions from various quarters for holding pre-budget consultations in a different format. It has accordingly been decided to create a dedicated e-mail to receive suggestions from various institutions and experts," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that a specific communication to this effect will be sent shortly.

The ministry also said that to make the annual Budget 2021-22 consultations more participatory and democratic by taking it closer to the people, the government has launched a micro-site (online portal) on MyGov platform.

The portal will go live on November 15 to receive ideas for the Budget and will remain open until November 30.

"General public in their individual capacity need to register on MyGov to submit their ideas for Budget 2021-22. The submissions will be further examined by the concerned ministries/ departments of the Government of India," it added.

If required, individuals may be contacted via the e-mail or the mobile number provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions, the ministry added.

The Union Budget 2021-22 is expected to be tabled in Parliament on February 1.

