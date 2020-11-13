STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Job stimulus to boost medium-term growth: Experts on Modi government's Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0

The government has announced a special EPFO subsidy for a period of two years for all new employees who joined office on or after October with a monthly salary of less than Rs 15,000.

Published: 13th November 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MOS Anurag Thakur and others during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Sesa Sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the economy showing signs of turning the corner, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday laid down a framework for boosting employment and encouraging companies to consider re-hiring of workers, including those who may have lost their jobs during the lockdown.

Experts, however, have pointed out that the benefits of the proposed measures may manifest into a growth boost only over the medium term.

The government has announced a special EPFO subsidy for a period of two years for all new employees who joined office on or after October with a monthly salary of less than Rs 15,000.

Ordinarily, employees have to contribute 12 per cent of their salary towards EPF and employers have to match this contribution every month.

Now, the government will take care of the aggregate contribution of 24 per cent.

“This is a good incentive mechanism, but we would urge the government to reconsider the ceiling wage level of Rs 15,000 for applicability of the scheme as in many parts of the country the average wage levels are higher,” said Sangita Reddy, president of industry chamber FICCI.

Between April and August 2020, 23.7 lakh new EPF subscribers have joined while 10.1 lakh subscribers exited but re-joined and re-subscribed. Overall, there were 25 lakh net new EPF subscribers (as 8.8 lakh exited permanently).

“If we purely go by current trends, we believe that almost 15-20 lakh employees will be benefited by March 2021,” pointed out Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.

While the subsidy will leave greater disposable income in the hands of both the employee and the employer, especially those in small and medium-size firms, it should be noted that EPF is a long term savings instrument and does little to stimulate the economy in the near term.

“The Centre should consider allowing employees and employers to suspend EPF contributions for the next one year. It will release thousands of crore in liquidity to boost short term consumption and without any impact on fiscal deficit,” noted Rishi Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Avantis Regtech. 

Thursday’s scheme focussing on employment is expected to cost the exchequer Rs 6,000 over the two years.

Apart from the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, other measures such as the Rs 6,000 crore infusion in NIIF for debt funding infrastructure projects and additional allocation Rs 18,000 crore towards Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will also help increase job creation, experts note.

Taxation norms on real estate deals relaxed

Among the more important measures announced is a relaxation in income tax norms on the sale of residential units priced up to Rs 2 crore below prevailing circle rates.

Until now, only a difference of 10 per cent was allowed between the circle rate and the agreement value. This has now been increased to 20 per cent till June 30, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Nirmala Sitharaman EPFO subsidy
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp