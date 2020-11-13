Jubilant sales plunge 18.2 per cent in September quarter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin Donuts, saw sales crash 18.2 per cent during the September quarter to Rs 805.50 crore as the pandemic continued to disrupt the dine-in segment.

October sales, however, improved to 96.2 per cent of last year levels, with deliveries growing by 16.3 per cent and takeaway by 64.3 per cent, the company said on Thursday. Net profit remained nearly flat at Rs 76.91 crore for the September quarter, against Rs 75.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Jubilant has closed 100 Domino’s Pizza stores in the second quarter, bringing the total down to 1,264.

But it also opened 10 new outlets and forayed into a new city, but overall operations have fallen to just 281 cities now. “Our continued focus on strengthening our app and on digital marketing led to a record number of app downloads (at 6.3 million). Our Covid-19 response strategy is working and we are confident of navigating the challenges in the months ahead,” said Pratik Pota, CEO and wholetime director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.

“Metro towns such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bangalore showed a slower recovery as compared to other smaller towns,” he added. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 214.7 crore.