Mahindra to deliver 1,000 units of new Thar SUV during Diwali festive period

The company had commenced deliveries of Thar SUVs from November 1 with the first unit of the vehicle going to the customer who had placed highest bid for it during an online auction process late Sep.

Published: 13th November 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra Thar 2020

Mahindra Thar 2020

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will deliver 1,000 units of its all-new Thar SUV during Diwali festive period, the company said on Friday.

The latest version of the iconic SUV was launched on October 2, in two trims -- AX and LX -- with both petrol and diesel powertrain option, and is priced between Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company had commenced deliveries of Thar SUVs from November 1 with the first unit of the vehicle going to the customer who had placed highest bid for it during an online auction process late September.

This was followed by another 500 deliveries to customers pan-India last week.

M&M is set to deliver 1,000 all-new Thars across the country during this Diwali festive period, the company said in a release on Friday.

The deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants that are available, it said.

"At Mahindra it is our endeavour to spread festive cheer to as many customers as we can.

Hence, following the success of our earlier mega delivery of over 500 all new Thars across the country, we are now delighted to take it a step further and deliver 1,000 units of the SUV to mark Diwali festivities," said Veejay Nakra, CEO for Automotive Division at M&M.

The company also said it has put in place a robust customer connect process to reach out to every customer individually and communicate their likely/exact delivery dates, thereby assuring them of their delivery schedule at every step of the waiting period.

Earlier Mahindra had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January, it said in the release.

