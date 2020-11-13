Nintendo Switch best selling console for 23 months in US

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: The Nintendo Switch has become the best selling console for 23 straight months in the US, selling 735,926 units of both the Switch and Switch Lite in the month of October.

According to data from the NPD Group, it represents a 136 per cent increase compared to last year.

To date, the Switch has sold 22.5 million units in the US, and Nintendo revealed last week that more than 68 million units have been sold globally, reports The Verge.

"We're excited about our momentum," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's SVP of sales and marketing.

The timing of the announcement is interesting as both the Sony PlayStation 5 and two new Microsoft Xbox consoles from Microsoft were launched.

"It's always exciting when new consoles enter the video game marketplace. It's great to see the PS5 and the Xbox Series S and X coming into the marketplace," Chavez was quoted as saying.

"But we do think that the Nintendo Switch occupies a fundamentally different position, and really has a unique proposition for shoppers and players."