STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Ethereal music experience

Priced at Rs 14,990, Galaxy Buds Live will help serious music lovers experience a true wireless audio experience.

Published: 13th November 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Samsung Galaxy buds

Samsung Galaxy buds

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The global shipments of smartphone accessories -- wearable bands and TWS devices -- are expected to reach half a billion units in 2021 and Samsung which is constantly improving its offerings in the segment recently launched Galaxy Buds Live with revolutionary design and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature.

Priced at Rs 14,990, Galaxy Buds Live will help serious music lovers experience a true wireless audio experience.

The Galaxy Buds Live combines AKG's sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker and bass duct compared to the earlier Galaxy Buds+.

The next-generation kidney beans shaped like earbuds are available in three beautiful colours -- 'Mystic Bronze, 'Mystic Black' and 'Mystic White'.

We used the 'Mystic Black' variant for a few days and here's how these fare.

With an iconic shape, lightweight and beautiful in-ear design, the Galaxy Buds Live is premium and looks perfect on the ears.

The earbuds can be adjusted softly inside the ear, giving you a fit for all-day comfort.

The weight of each earbud is about 5.6 grams (single bud) and the charging case is about 42 grams, making it light and easy to carry.

Other than ANC, the earbuds are equipped with multiple equaliser options like soft, bass boost, normal, dynamic, clear, and treble boost, which will take your audio experience to the next new level.

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, the Buds Live worked best with Samsung smartphones. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to a smart device.

To enjoy this device, the best way is to download the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app.

It can be easily connected to the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app and users can quickly control the ANC feature and can switch between equalisers. The app is also good with lots of customisation options.

When you on the ANC mode, it doesn't matter if you are in the market or travelling in a metro, you won't be able to hear anything around in the background. The ANC feature in this top-end device is extremely good.

The listening experience was great without any disturbance. While taking calls, listening to music for long hours, playing games and watching series on Netflix, it worked perfectly fine.

While making and receiving voice, video calls, we faced no issues with voice quality.

Another good thing about the earbuds is its long-lasting battery life, supporting up to eight hours of playback and the charging case allows you to enjoy an additional 23 hours over multiple charges.

The device comes with 472mAh (charging cases) large battery capacity and provides a good day-long total battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live worked for around six hours on a single full charge with active noise cancellation enabled much of the time.

Conclusion: Priced at Rs 14,990, the earbuds are unique, fresh in the TWS market and will give you a top music experience.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds Live has really good ANC mode and it is very comfortable yet classy. The device is real competition to Denmark-based Jabra's Elite Active 75t, which is available in India at Rs 16,999.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samsung galaxy Samsung galaxy buds Samsung earphones
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp