Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Ethereal music experience

NEW DELHI: The global shipments of smartphone accessories -- wearable bands and TWS devices -- are expected to reach half a billion units in 2021 and Samsung which is constantly improving its offerings in the segment recently launched Galaxy Buds Live with revolutionary design and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature.

Priced at Rs 14,990, Galaxy Buds Live will help serious music lovers experience a true wireless audio experience.

The Galaxy Buds Live combines AKG's sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker and bass duct compared to the earlier Galaxy Buds+.

The next-generation kidney beans shaped like earbuds are available in three beautiful colours -- 'Mystic Bronze, 'Mystic Black' and 'Mystic White'.

We used the 'Mystic Black' variant for a few days and here's how these fare.

With an iconic shape, lightweight and beautiful in-ear design, the Galaxy Buds Live is premium and looks perfect on the ears.

The earbuds can be adjusted softly inside the ear, giving you a fit for all-day comfort.

The weight of each earbud is about 5.6 grams (single bud) and the charging case is about 42 grams, making it light and easy to carry.

Other than ANC, the earbuds are equipped with multiple equaliser options like soft, bass boost, normal, dynamic, clear, and treble boost, which will take your audio experience to the next new level.

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, the Buds Live worked best with Samsung smartphones. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to a smart device.

To enjoy this device, the best way is to download the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app.

It can be easily connected to the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app and users can quickly control the ANC feature and can switch between equalisers. The app is also good with lots of customisation options.

When you on the ANC mode, it doesn't matter if you are in the market or travelling in a metro, you won't be able to hear anything around in the background. The ANC feature in this top-end device is extremely good.

The listening experience was great without any disturbance. While taking calls, listening to music for long hours, playing games and watching series on Netflix, it worked perfectly fine.

While making and receiving voice, video calls, we faced no issues with voice quality.

Another good thing about the earbuds is its long-lasting battery life, supporting up to eight hours of playback and the charging case allows you to enjoy an additional 23 hours over multiple charges.

The device comes with 472mAh (charging cases) large battery capacity and provides a good day-long total battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live worked for around six hours on a single full charge with active noise cancellation enabled much of the time.

Conclusion: Priced at Rs 14,990, the earbuds are unique, fresh in the TWS market and will give you a top music experience.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds Live has really good ANC mode and it is very comfortable yet classy. The device is real competition to Denmark-based Jabra's Elite Active 75t, which is available in India at Rs 16,999.