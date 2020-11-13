STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of six individuals

The recovery proceedings have been initiated against these individuals after they failed to pay the fines imposed on them.

Published: 13th November 2020 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank as well as share and mutual fund holdings of six individuals to recover dues totalling over Rs 55 lakh.

These defaulters are --Ankit Rajendra Sanchaniya, Bhavesh Prakash Pabari, Pardeep Kumar Aggarwal, Pooja Jinesh Bhatt, Janak Chimanlal Dave and Kiran Bhiku Bhanaes.

The recovery proceedings have been initiated against these individuals after they failed to pay the fines imposed on them.

The fines were imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) between 2018 and 2019 for violating provisions of securities market norms.

The pending dues -- Rs 55 lakh -- include the initial fine amount, interest and recovery cost.

In six separate attachment notices issued on November 12-13, Sebi asked banks and depositories not to allow any debit from the accounts of these six defaulters.

However, credits have been permitted.

Further, the capital markets watchdog has directed the banks to attach all accounts, including lockers held by the defaulters.

The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulters may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts and securities in the demat accounts and "realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MF Accounts Sebi
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp