Services exports fall 1.4 per cent to USD 17.3 billion in September: RBI

India's services exports in September fell 1.4 per cent to USD 17.29 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Published: 13th November 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India's services exports in September fell 1.4 per cent to USD 17.29 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

The services exports (receipts) in September 2019 stood at USD 17.54 billion.

Services imports (or payments) also dropped 8.7 per cent to USD 10.14 billion as against USD 11.10 billion in the year-ago month, according to the RBI data on international trade in services.

Cumulatively, the services exports stood at USD 100.97 billion during April-September 2020 and the imports were USD 58.98 billion.

The RBI releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.

The data on services are provisional and would undergo revision when the balance of payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis, the central bank said.

