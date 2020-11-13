STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Something extremely bogus going on: Elon Musk after two positive COVID-19 results, two negative

The Tesla moghul is suffering symptoms that he described as just of a "typical cold".

Published: 13th November 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

Calling out a discrepancy in Rapid Antigen Tests, Elon Musk said that he tested for the virus four times only to have two negative and two positive results. 

Taking to Twitter about his apprehensions on COVID-19 testing, Musk said "Something extremely bogus is going on."

The tech giant added that if it was happening to him, it could be happening to others as well.

He confirmed that he would getting "PCR tests from separate labs." The results of which would take about 24 hours, he said. 

The Tesla moghul is suffering symptoms that he described as just  of a "typical cold"

Some reports had come in earlier in the US regarding faulty virus testing in nursing homes.

While some called the tweet irresponsible, others chimed in to the conversation by adding to conspiracy theories. 

Back in March too Musk had downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic by wrongly predicting on Twitter that COVID-19 cases would probably come down to zero in the US by April-end. 

He wrote, "Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April."

Meanwhile, the U.S. has so far recorded over 240,000 deaths and more than 10.5 million confirmed infections, with new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day over the past week.

Health experts have blamed the increase in part on the onset of cold weather and growing frustration with using preventive measures like wearing masks.

Cases per day are on the rise in 49 states, and deaths per day are climbing in 39. A month ago, the U.S. was seeing about 730 COVID-19 deaths per day on average; that has now surpassed 970.

(With inputs from AP)

