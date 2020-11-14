STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FinMin rules out extra borrowing for stimulus

The centre had revised its borrowing target for the current financial year to Rs 12 lakh crore against the earlier Rs 7.80 lakh crore announced in the Union Budget for this fiscal, 

Published: 14th November 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman annoucing the 2nd tranche of stimulus package at a press conference in New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Anil Sakhya, EPS)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after the government announced its third stimulus package for the economy, the finance ministry has ruled out the need for any extra borrowing other than Rs 12 lakh crore already planned. “We are comfortably placed at the moment and when we had revised our borrowing target, we had accounted for this stimulus. So, there is no question of extra borrowing. At least for the time being,” said a senior official from the finance ministry. 

The centre had revised its borrowing target for the current financial year to Rs 12 lakh crore against the earlier Rs 7.80 lakh crore announced in the Union Budget for this fiscal,  However despite a widening fiscal deficit, low revenue collections and divestment proceeds, the Centre had said that it would borrow Rs 4.34 lakh crore in the second half of the financial year to stay within the Rs 12 lakh crore limit. 

At that time, Secretary of Economic Affairs Tarun Bajaj had maintained that the decision had been taken keeping in view that revenue collections would improve and had kept some headroom for state borrowings and any further stimulus packages.

On Thursday, the government had announced a fresh stimulus package pegged at Rs 2.65 lakh crore, but experts have pointed out that the real burden for the government due to the measure during this financial year will only be around Rs 1.30 lakh crore, since many schemes will be implemented over 2-5 years.

According to the official, the latest stimulus is well within the planned borrowing limit. “The cost of EPFO scheme is Rs 6,000 crore but our estimate says at least 15-20 lakh people will be benefitted by it. So much thought had gone into the stimulus package,” the official said. However, officials also warn that “... the only matter of concern is if there is second wave of Covid-19 infections”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stimulus
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp