New automobile models drive demand recovery this festival season

Published: 14th November 2020 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Newly launched models continue to create a buzz in an otherwise low sentiment automobile market. After Kia Motors received a substantially positive response for its new sub-compact SUV Sonet, the new Mahindra Thar has also become a favourite for Indian SUV enthusiasts.

Mahindra and Mahindra said it is all set to deliver 1,000 new Thars to customers during the Deepavali festive period. The UV maker had commenced deliveries of Thar in India on November 1 and had already made 500 unit deliveries between November 7-8. 

Mahindra claims that the Thar has garnered over 20,000 bookings, with some variants now having a waiting period of five to seven months. The automaker is planning to ramp up its production capacity from nearly 2,000 units per month to about 3,000 units every month by January 2021 in order to meet demand. 

Meanwhie, niche Bikemaker Royal Enfield’s latest launch, Meteor 350, is also becoming a big hit. Launched last week, the bike has already garnered over 8,000 bookings and RE feels that the mid range cruiser will play a big role in driving its next phase of growth. 

“The Meteor 350 takes our cruising legacy to the next level from the Thunderbird, and is a gorgeous, accessible and easy cruiser. Initial response from consumers as well as from automobile experts has been very good,” said Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors. 

Meteor 350’s competitor in the segment Honda Hness CB350 has also broken sales milestones. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said that they have delivered 1000 units in just over 20 days since deliveries  started. 

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director-Sales & Marketing, HMSI said “Overwhelmed by this initial response , we are revisiting our plan for a faster Honda BigWing network expansion.”

