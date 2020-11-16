The myth of Diwali picks and the magic of compounding

Ashok Kumar By

Express News Service

It is that time of the year when festivities are at their peak across many parts of India. Albeit a trifle subdued courtesy the unwelcome pandemic, there is still an underlying spirit of cheer. It is also that time of the year when the electronic media invites the usual suspects to step forth and churn out their ‘Samvat Picks’ of the year, quite like they will do when the next calendar year commences.

Ah well, to each her or his own, and there is no harm in humouring those seeking such picks but the question to be asked is - does a festival or change of year make it necessary to overhaul one’s investment strategy and compulsorily make new picks? Being part of a cricket crazy country, my oft-repeated example to my younger colleagues, clients and B-School students over the years has been - while investing, try and emulate the solidity and high consistency of a Rahul Dravid rather than the mercurial style of a Virendra Sehwag.

Both were excellent batsmen and match-winners in their own right but if one had to select between the two when one’s life depended on it, the likelier pick is an absolute no-brainer.Simply put, it makes a lot of sense to stay invested in the funds or stocks one has purchased after due calibration and even top-up or add more of it if one had to, rather than keep adding new funds or stocks just because it has been recommended as a Diwali or New Year pick.

In the meanwhile, a couple of trends that have picked up at the bourses in recent times have been Sectoral and Thematic Funds. Post the setting in of the pandemic, Pharma Funds found renewed favour among investors. After being under the pump till then owing to some Indian pharma companies facing censure from the US FDA authorities, this segment has witnessed a huge rebound and increased inflows. The latest development of Pfizer announcing that its vaccine is 90 per cent effective has provided a further fillip to pharma stocks and funds.

Among Thematic Funds, ESG is the new buzzword. Such funds are built around the philosophy of investing only in stocks that fulfil the criteria of being Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) friendly. This is a well-established theme in the developed Western markets and has begun to take root in India too. One shouldn’t be too surprised to witness a spate of New Fund Offerings (NFOs) in this space from mutual fund houses in India, over the next few months.

Am deferring a full discussion on the abovementioned sector and theme to my forthcoming columns, and concluding this one by expressing relief following the face-saving creation of ‘Flexi-Cap Funds’. Before signing out with Diwali greetings, allow me to leave you with a suggestion - educate, encourage and support a less privileged person to start a SIP. Leave the rest to the magic of compounding.

Ashok Kumar heads LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com