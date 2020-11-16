STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

The myth of Diwali picks and the magic of compounding

It is that time of the year when festivities are at their peak across many parts of India. Albeit a trifle subdued courtesy the unwelcome pandemic, there is still an underlying spirit of cheer. 

Published: 16th November 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Kumar
Express News Service

It is that time of the year when festivities are at their peak across many parts of India. Albeit a trifle subdued courtesy the unwelcome pandemic, there is still an underlying spirit of cheer. It is also that time of the year when the electronic media invites the usual suspects to step forth and churn out their ‘Samvat Picks’ of the year, quite like they will do when the next calendar year commences.

Ah well, to each her or his own, and there is no harm in humouring those seeking such picks but the question to be asked is - does a festival or change of year make it necessary to overhaul one’s investment strategy and compulsorily make new picks? Being part of a cricket crazy country, my oft-repeated example to my younger colleagues, clients and B-School students over the years has been - while investing, try and emulate the solidity and high consistency of a Rahul Dravid rather than the mercurial style of a Virendra Sehwag.

Both were excellent batsmen and match-winners in their own right but if one had to select between the two when one’s life depended on it, the likelier pick is an absolute no-brainer.Simply put, it makes a lot of sense to stay invested in the funds or stocks one has purchased after due calibration and even top-up or add more of it if one had to, rather than keep adding new funds or stocks just because it has been recommended as a Diwali or New Year pick.

In the meanwhile, a couple of trends that have picked up at the bourses in recent times have been Sectoral and Thematic Funds. Post the setting in of the pandemic, Pharma Funds found renewed favour among investors. After being under the pump till then owing to some Indian pharma companies facing censure from the US FDA authorities, this segment has witnessed a huge rebound and increased inflows. The latest development of Pfizer announcing that its vaccine is 90 per cent effective has provided a further fillip to pharma stocks and funds.

Among Thematic Funds, ESG is the new buzzword. Such funds are built around the philosophy of investing only in stocks that fulfil the criteria of being Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) friendly. This is a well-established theme in the developed Western markets and has begun to take root in India too. One shouldn’t be too surprised to witness a spate of New Fund Offerings (NFOs) in this space from mutual fund houses in India, over the next few months.

Am deferring a full discussion on the abovementioned sector and theme to my forthcoming columns, and concluding this one by expressing relief following the face-saving creation of ‘Flexi-Cap Funds’. Before signing out with Diwali greetings, allow me to leave you with a suggestion - educate, encourage and support a less privileged person to start a SIP. Leave the rest to the magic of compounding.

Ashok Kumar heads LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp