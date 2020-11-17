STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Goldman Sachs ups India's GDP forecast on COVID vaccine progress, now expects 10.8 per cent contraction in FY21

The US-based firm said developments on the vaccine front -- where two candidates have posted satisfactory progress -- will be very helpful in the recovery.

Published: 17th November 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Foreign brokerage Goldman Sachs on Tuesday upgraded its India GDP forecast to a contraction of 10.3 per cent in FY21, as against its earlier estimate of a negative growth of 14.8 per cent.

The US-based firm said developments on the vaccine front -- where two candidates have posted satisfactory progress -- will be very helpful in the recovery.

The Reserve Bank expects India's GDP to contract by 9.5 per cent on real basis in the ongoing fiscal because of the impact suffered by the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GDP will stage an impressive recovery in FY22, with a growth of 13 per cent on the low base and benefits of the vaccine, Goldman Sachs said in a report.

"There is still a high degree of uncertainty around the outlook - and growth could significantly overshoot or undershoot these forecasts - depending on the course taken by the virus and vaccine-related developments in the coming year," it said.

It expects a normalisation in the containment policies and mobility restrictions only in mid-2022, once a vaccine is deployed.

A meaningful rebound in economic activity will happen from 2021 itself, it said, adding that consumer-facing services sectors will stage a faster recovery.

However, the pace of the rebound will be restrained by some "economic scarring", and a number of factors like a weak labour market, the hit to private sector incomes and balance sheets, tighter credit supply conditions and a limited impetus from fiscal policy, it said.

Headline inflation is likely to decline towards the mid-point of the RBI's target band of 2-6 per cent by mid-2021 as food prices fall on easing supply restrictions, a benign monsoon and favourable base effects, it said.

Core inflation could also moderate given low manufacturing capacity utilisation and appreciation in the rupee.

This will result in the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cutting rates by 0.35 per cent next year, it said, adding that the panel with three new members has a dovish tilt.

The brokerage further said it will be overweight on Indian equities on the macro recovery and relatively higher sensitivity of Indian stocks to positive vaccine outcomes and added that appreciation pressures on the rupee will persist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goldman Sachs India COVID vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp