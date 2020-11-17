Stimulus 3.0 suggests additional expenditure of 0.44 % of GDP: Fitch

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ratings agency Fitch estimates that the Stimulus 3.0 announced last week by the central government could entail an additional expenditure of Rs 1 lakh crore or about 0.44 per cent of India’s GDP. “Estimating using the outright fiscal outlays from this announcement, ‘Stimulus 3.0’ appears to suggest additional expenditure of Rs 1 lakh crore 0.44 per cent of 2019-20 GDP,” the report prepared by Fitch Solutions, a part of the fitch group said.

It also said that while many of the schemes announced as part of Stimulus 3.0, should be supportive to India’s economic rebound over the coming quarters, the actual impact on public finances is difficult to ascertain. “For example, the Productivity Linked Incentives will span across a five-year period, and their fiscal impact will likely only be seen from 2021-22 onward,” the report said.

Fitch, however, noted that the announcement did not outline any additional borrowing to finance these additional spending, “which suggests a reallocation of 2020-21 budget expenditure plans instead.” I

It also added “we maintain our forecast for a central fiscal deficit of 7.8 per cent of GDP in 2020-21, which already accounts for more central government borrowing than is currently being targeted at Rs 13 lakh crore.” Among other things, the Rs 2.65 lakh crore package announced by the Government on Thursday, included production linked incentive scheme for select sectors such as automobiles, textiles, pharma and electronics, equity infusions in NIIF and Exim Bank, besides Rs 10,000 crore more to be spent on MGNREGA.

Maintains fiscal deficit target

Fitch Solutions on Monday maintained its forecast on India’s fiscal deficit which is likely to be 7.8 per cent of the GDP in FY21. The actual fiscal outgo could be Rs 4.7 lakh crore (2.3% of GDP).