WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48 per cent in October 

NEW DELHI: The wholesale price-based inflation rose to an eight-month high of 1.48 percent in October, as manufactured products turned costlier. Data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday showed that while food article prices softened in October, it still stood at 6.37 per cent, as against 8.17 per cent in the previous month. The Wholesale price index-based (WPI) inflation was 1.32 per cent in September and zero per cent in October last year.

This is also the highest level of WPI inflation since February when it was 2.26 per cent.Food inflation in October stood at 6.37 per cent, as against 8.17 per cent in the previous month. The rate of price rise in vegetables and potatoes remained high at 25.23 per cent and 107.7 per cent, respectively, during the month.

Inflation in non-food articles and minerals was higher at 2.85 per cent and 9.11 per cent, respectively. In the manufactured products category, inflation stood at 2.12 per cent in October, compared to 1.61 per cent in September. Prices in fuel and power basket softened to (-) 10.95 per cent in October.The retail inflation, based on the consumer price index, was 7.61 per cent in October.

The Reserve Bank in a report on the state of economy last week had also flagged unrelenting pressure of inflation as a downside risk confronting the prospects of economic recovery. “The foremost is the unrelenting pressure of inflation, with no signs of waning in spite of supply management measures...There is a grave risk of generalisation of price pressures, unanchoring of inflation expectations feeding into a loss of credibility in policy interventions...,” it added.