Flipkart picks up yet another start-up Scapic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flipkart has acquired two start-ups in less than a month—Scapic and Mech Mocha. On Tuesday, the e-tailer said that it has acquired augmented reality start-up Scapic for an undisclosed sum in an effort to enhance user experience on its platform. Scapic is a cloud-based platform which enables the creation and publishing of Augmented Reality (AR) and 3D content.

With the pandemic bringing about a change in consumer behaviour, Flipkart has focused on enhancing consumer experiences in addition to providing local language interfaces, it said in a statement. “This year has accelerated online adoption—be it education, communication or shopping, as people prioritise health and safety.

As we make investments that focus on developing and nurturing the retail ecosystem, we are also committed to making our platform easier to navigate and richer for consumers,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said. Co-founders of Scapic V K Sai Krishna and Ajay P V say that its no-code platform helps create immersive experiences for users.