STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold falls Rs 357, silver declines Rs 532

Silver prices also declined Rs 532 to Rs 62,639 per kilogram from Rs 63,171 per kilogram on Tuesday.

Published: 18th November 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices fell Rs 357 to Rs 50,253 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday on rupee appreciation and muted demand by investors, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 50,610 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver prices also declined Rs 532 to Rs 62,639 per kilogram from Rs 63,171 per kilogram on Tuesday.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 357, pressured by sharp rupee appreciation on central bank interventions despite firm global prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

He added that the rupee was trading around 32 paise stronger against the dollar during the day. Gold prices were muted as investors turned cautious about safe-haven buying on two positive announcements about COVID-19 vaccines in a month, Patel said.

"Gold prices are expected to trade sideways to down in absence of any major triggers from economic data. The current uncertainty over rising coronavirus cases and US administration post-election may limit the downside," he said.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,882 per ounce, while silver was also quoting up at USD 24.57 per ounce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold Gold price Silver Silver price
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp