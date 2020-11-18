STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps 227 points to end above 44,000-mark for 1st time; Nifty tops 12,900

After touching its lifetime intra-day high of 44,215.49, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended 227.34 points or 0.52 per cent higher at its record closing of 44,180.05.

Published: 18th November 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex jumped 227 points to finish above the 44,000-mark for the first time on Wednesday, tracking gains in financial stocks amid largely positive cues from Asian markets and persistent foreign fund inflows.

After touching its lifetime intra-day high of 44,215.49, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended 227.34 points or 0.52 per cent higher at its record closing of 44,180.05. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 64.05 points or 0.50 per cent to end at its all-time high of 12,938.25.

It had touched an intra-day record of 12,948.85. M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring over 10 per cent, followed by L&T, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, HUL, ITC, Titan TCS and Bharti Airtel were among the losers. According to traders, largely positive cues from global markets and persistent foreign fund inflows buoyed market sentiment.

Domestic equities continued to maintain their northward move mainly led by rebound in financials and automobiles, said Arjun Yash Mahajan, Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities, adding that strong buying continued in mid-cap and small-cap stocks "A healthy improvement in earnings outlook of financials and visibility over asset quality continued to support financial stocks.

Rotational trade also remained visible where IT, FMCG and Pharma remained laggards and cyclical and beaten down stocks witnessed sharp upmove," he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe also largely opened with gains. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.85 per cent higher at USD 44.12 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,905.35 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp