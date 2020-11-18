STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors, Hyundai record sharp surge in festival season demand 

Two of India’s leading carmakers, Tata Motors and Hyundai India (HMIL), on Tuesday said that they have witnessed strong growth in sales during the recently concluded festive season. 

Published: 18th November 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two of India’s leading carmakers, Tata Motors and Hyundai India (HMIL), on Tuesday said that they have witnessed strong growth in sales during the recently concluded festive season. 
Tata Motors said that bookings for its ‘New Forever’ range increased by 95 per cent and retail sales grew by 90 per cent as compared to last year’s festive period.

“Our cars and UVs have seen equal traction from the market. Harrier retails have seen the highest growth at 141 per cent,” said the Tata  group firm. The ‘New Forever’ range includes updated variants of Tata’s existing product such as Nexon XM(S), Harrier XT+ & CAMO as Altroz XM+. “We have received a good initial response for these products and we are able to expand our customer base. In October 2020, out of total sales of the Nexon, Nexon XM(S) accounted for 18 per cent and Harrier XT+ constituted 19 per cent of all Harrier sales,” it said. 

Meanwhile, the country’s second largest carmaker Hyundai said another trend that has emerged in the festival season is a strong demand comeback in urban markets.“Hyundai retailed more than 151,000 vehicles in this year festive season of three months that starts from Chingam/Onam and ends with Bhai Dooj. This translates to an average of more than 50,000 units per month and is almost 10 per cent more than same period last year,” said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL. 

According to dealers’ body FADA, retail PV sales during Navaratri (October) fell by 9 per cent year-on-year to 2,49,860 unit. FADA President Vinkesh Gulati on Tuesday, however, said there was good demand for newly launched utility vehicles and entry level cars during Dhanteras-Diwali this year. “PV sales saw some positive growth this Diwali but two-wheeler sales are yet to pick up,” said Gulati. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors Hyundai
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp