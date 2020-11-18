Tata Motors, Hyundai record sharp surge in festival season demand 

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two of India’s leading carmakers, Tata Motors and Hyundai India (HMIL), on Tuesday said that they have witnessed strong growth in sales during the recently concluded festive season.

Tata Motors said that bookings for its ‘New Forever’ range increased by 95 per cent and retail sales grew by 90 per cent as compared to last year’s festive period.

“Our cars and UVs have seen equal traction from the market. Harrier retails have seen the highest growth at 141 per cent,” said the Tata group firm. The ‘New Forever’ range includes updated variants of Tata’s existing product such as Nexon XM(S), Harrier XT+ & CAMO as Altroz XM+. “We have received a good initial response for these products and we are able to expand our customer base. In October 2020, out of total sales of the Nexon, Nexon XM(S) accounted for 18 per cent and Harrier XT+ constituted 19 per cent of all Harrier sales,” it said.

Meanwhile, the country’s second largest carmaker Hyundai said another trend that has emerged in the festival season is a strong demand comeback in urban markets.“Hyundai retailed more than 151,000 vehicles in this year festive season of three months that starts from Chingam/Onam and ends with Bhai Dooj. This translates to an average of more than 50,000 units per month and is almost 10 per cent more than same period last year,” said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL.

According to dealers’ body FADA, retail PV sales during Navaratri (October) fell by 9 per cent year-on-year to 2,49,860 unit. FADA President Vinkesh Gulati on Tuesday, however, said there was good demand for newly launched utility vehicles and entry level cars during Dhanteras-Diwali this year. “PV sales saw some positive growth this Diwali but two-wheeler sales are yet to pick up,” said Gulati.