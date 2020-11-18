Telangana opts for Centre’s GST borrowing plan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After days of deliberations, the Telangana government has decided to accept the Centre’s special borrowing window in order to make up the shortfall in revenue arising out of the fall in collections of compensation cess.

“The Government of Telangana has communicated its acceptance for Option-1 out of the two options suggested by the Ministry of Finance to meet the shortfall in revenue arising out of GST implementation,” said a statement released by the ministry of Finance. Telangana will now get Rs 2,380 crore through this special borrowing window and permission to raise an additional Rs 5,017 crore through borrowings.

The Centre had said that states that opted for this option will also get unconditional permission to borrow the final instalment of 0.5 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) out of the 2 per cent additional borrowing allowed by the Government of India under the Atmnirbhar Bharat package announced in May.

Telangana has now joined 22 other States and three Union Territories (Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry) who have opted for Option-1. Under this special borrowing window coordinated by the finance ministry, the Centre borrows from the RBI and then transfers it to the states as back-to-back borrowing.So far, the Centre has already borrowed Rs 18,000 crore on behalf of the states in three instalments and has passed it on to the states and UTs.