TNIE Expressions | Government packages are relief measures, not stimulus: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

The government may have parachuted a series of economic packages to deal with the fallout of the pandemic, but former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan says these are only relief measures, not stimulus. And while such action is the need of the hour now, the time for stimulus will come too. Rajan was speaking with TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and author and political economy analyst Shankkar Aiyer at a session of TNIE’s Express Expressions, a series of webcasts with people who matter. Excerpts:

Do you think the government’s stimulus measures are good enough?

We came into the pandemic with a very strained fiscal situation—years of budgetary overruns hidden away here and there. As a result, we’ve had limited room to spend. Spending during the pandemic takes two forms: One is to help households in difficulty survive, and the other is to protect MSMEs running out of cash. I see this more as relief, not so much stimulus. The time for stimulus will come, when the economy picks up more strongly. After the pent-up demand slows down there will be a need for stimulus. We are some distance away from that right now... We are enjoying a recovery partly based on pent-up demand. We have to see what is the sustainable level of demand after this falls off.

Why call it relief and not stimulus?

When you talk about stimulus, you usually say demand is weak, so let’s add to it. But what is happening in the pandemic is your ability to produce is shrinking. When an MSME closes down, jobs are lost and the ability of the country to produce atrophies. Relief is an attempt to prevent that—to make sure that when demand comes back, there is supply waiting to satisfy that.

In a situation of weak demand, you will not see high inflation. Now, in India we are seeing higher rates of inflation, some of it is undoubtedly food, but some of it is because supply chains are in great difficulty. Some entities are unable to produce and as a result, prices are going up despite weak demand. That shows a supply-side problem.

Are we doing enough to stimulate demand?

Going forward, what we are going to see is that, because a fraction of the economy does not come back until we have a cure, demand will be weak... and you may need some stimulus at that point. Often, this takes the form that enhances demand for the widest segment of society. In India, this is infrastructure—because you increase demand for steel, aluminium, cement, etc and you also create jobs. I would say that we should be preparing now for that massive expansion in infrastructure spending that we will need as we get rid of the virus.

Are the recent reforms enough to drive growth?

The simple answer is no. I think these are moves in the right direction... But you also need to ensure that the intent followed by actual action.

You said our fiscal management was terrible. Why?

We have the FRBM act that tells us to bring down the deficit. But what we do over time is we find ways to meet the number stipulated even though the (true) deficit is higher... We postpone a lot of spending into the next year, we draw forward a lot of the revenues...

But, also increasingly in the last few years, public sector borrowing, where you’re essentially borrowing off balance sheet, through PSUs, for what are essentially government activities. Of course, this eventually catches up... and it caught up on us during the pandemic when we needed to spend more.