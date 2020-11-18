STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TNIE Expressions | Government packages are relief measures, not stimulus: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

And while such action is the need of the hour now, the time for stimulus will come too. Rajan was speaking with TNIE Editorial Director 

Published: 18th November 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

The government may have parachuted a series of economic packages to deal with the fallout of the pandemic, but former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan says these are only relief measures, not stimulus. And while such action is the need of the hour now, the time for stimulus will come too. Rajan was speaking with TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and author and political economy analyst Shankkar Aiyer at a session of TNIE’s Express Expressions, a series of webcasts with people who matter. Excerpts: 

Do you think the government’s stimulus measures are good enough? 

We came into the pandemic with a very strained fiscal situation—years of budgetary overruns hidden away here and there. As a result, we’ve had limited room to spend. Spending during the pandemic takes two forms: One is to help households in difficulty survive, and the other is to protect MSMEs running out of cash. I see this more as relief, not so much stimulus. The time for stimulus will come, when the economy picks up more strongly. After the pent-up demand slows down there will be a need for stimulus. We are some distance away from that right now... We are enjoying a recovery partly based on pent-up demand. We have to see what is the sustainable level of demand after this falls off.

Why call it relief and not stimulus? 

When you talk about stimulus, you usually say demand is weak, so let’s add to it. But what is happening in the pandemic is your ability to produce is shrinking. When an MSME closes down, jobs are lost and the ability of the country to produce atrophies. Relief is an attempt to prevent that—to make sure that when demand comes back, there is supply waiting to satisfy that. 

In a situation of weak demand, you will not see high inflation. Now, in India we are seeing higher rates of inflation, some of it is undoubtedly food, but some of it is because supply chains are in great difficulty. Some entities are unable to produce and as a result, prices are going up despite weak demand. That shows a supply-side problem.

Are we doing enough to stimulate demand?

Going forward, what we are going to see is that, because a fraction of the economy does not come back until we have a cure, demand will be weak... and you may need some stimulus at that point. Often, this takes the form that enhances demand for the widest segment of society. In India, this is infrastructure—because you increase demand for steel, aluminium, cement, etc and you also create jobs. I would say that we should be preparing now for that massive expansion in infrastructure spending that we will need as we get rid of the virus. 

Are the recent reforms enough to drive growth? 

The simple answer is no. I think these are moves in the right direction... But you also need to ensure that the intent followed by actual action.

You said our fiscal management was terrible. Why? 

We have the FRBM act that tells us to bring down the deficit. But what we do over time is we find ways to meet the number stipulated even though the (true) deficit is higher... We postpone a lot of spending into the next year, we draw forward a lot of the revenues... 

But, also increasingly in the last few years, public sector borrowing, where you’re essentially borrowing off balance sheet, through PSUs, for what are essentially government activities. Of course, this eventually catches up... and it caught up on us during the pandemic when we needed to spend more.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp