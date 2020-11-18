STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zomato makes takeaway service available to restaurants at zero commission

The food delivery platform said that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), food delivery is safe and people should not fear food-packaging.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said the company has now made its takeaway service available to restaurant partners at zero commission, to help the industry get back to normal.

Even as the food ordering business is making a strong comeback after the initial setback of the ongoing pandemic, the growth has not been uniform, Zomato said in a blogpost.

"In our previous mid-COVID-19 report, we wrote about how the food ordering business is making a strong comeback after the initial setback of the ongoing pandemic. As of today, we are at 110 per cent of pre-COVID-19 GMV (gross merchandise value) run rate in our food delivery business," the blogpost stated.

The food delivery platform said that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), food delivery is safe and people should not fear food-packaging.

"We have delivered over 13 crore orders since the first lockdown started in March, and there have been zero reported cases of COVID-19 transmission through food or its packaging," it said.

While the above signs have been more than encouraging, this growth has not been uniform and the overall food service industry is still far from full recovery, it added.

"The sector will continue to need all the help to get back to pre-COVID-19 levels. Basis these insights, we have been focusing on finding more ways to safely serve our customers while responsibly helping our restaurant partners grow," it added.

The firm said one common solution that checked all the right boxes was the option for customers to pick up their own orders. There are still millions of customers who have not yet ordered since the beginning of the lockdown.

We believe a lot of them who are bored with home-cooked food will start consuming restaurant food with a safe and convenient takeaway option.

For restaurants that already serve delivery orders, takeaway provides another avenue to access more customers and further grow their business, it said.

The blog stated that the takeaway on its app has witnessed tremendous growth with the order volume increasing by more than 200 per cent in the past few months.

"Therefore, for restaurants to be able to tap into this demand immediately, we are making our takeaway service available for free to our restaurant partners," it added.

The company said it will not charge any commission and will also forego the payment gateway charges it incurs on all takeaway orders.

"This is another step we are taking towards helping the restaurant ecosystem get back on its feet quickly," added the blog.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp