STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel Payments Bank to expand footprint in Bengal

Over 12,500 unbanked villages in the state now have access to formal banking services with Airtel Payments Bank.

Published: 19th November 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank

By PTI

KOLKATA: Airtel Payments Bank is rapidly expanding its footprint in West Bengal to take banking services to unbanked villages in remote areas and to contribute to financial inclusion in the state.

The bank has a network of over 30,000 neighbourhood banking points spread across West Bengal, and plans to expand its banking points in the state by 50 per cent by March 2021, the company said on Wednesday.

Over 12,500 unbanked villages in the state now have access to formal banking services with Airtel Payments Bank.

Majority of the residents of these villages had no bank account or had to travel long distances to reach the nearest bank branch, the officials said. Over two million customers in these villages now have a savings account with the bank.

Through these banking points customers can also access a range of financial services like Aadhaar Enabled Payments, insurance and government pension schemes.

"Airtel Payments Bank is committed to take formal banking services to the deep rural pockets of the country and work to build a robust doorstep banking infrastructure "We are planning to expand its footprint by 50 per cent by March 2021.

This will be the largest banking network in the state and a large number of these banking points will serve customers in unbanked and under banked geographies," Airtel Payment Bank CEO Ganesh Ananthanarayanan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airtel Payments Bank West Bengal
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp