Chinese company Xiaomi clocks 8.3 per cent growth during festive season, sells over 13 million devices in India

Published: 19th November 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China

People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chinese tech major Xiaomi on Thursday said it sold over 13 million devices, including smartphones, smart TVs and power banks, this festive season, registering over 8 per cent growth in sales over the same period last year.

Xiaomi -- which is locked in an aggressive battle for market leadership with Samsung in the smartphone category -- said it has sold over 9 million smartphones.

"In addition to this, Mi India witnessed a significant demand for ecosystem products during festive sales and sold over 4 million devices driven by categories like TVs, streaming devices, trimmers, smart bands, audio products, power banks etc," it added.

Newly-launched products like Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart Speaker were amongst the top favourites for consumers, while Mi Box 4k and Mi TV Stick continued to be the top selling streaming devices across Amazon and Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

Xiaomi had sold about 12 million devices during the festive season last year, including 8.5 million smartphones.

"We are thrilled to share that Mi India registered its highest ever sales during this festive season with 13 million devices across smartphones and other product categories.

"We introduced a wide selection of products and coupled it up with great offers and initiatives like the Mi Smart Upgrade to meet our consumers requirements," Mi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy said.

He added that the company is looking forward to a higher demand in the fourth quarter and gearing up to end the year on a high note.

Xiaomi's rival Realme on Wednesday had said it has clocked 20 per cent growth in sales this festive season, selling 8.3 million smartphones in the country.

Xiaomi said during this year's festive period, the company saw an "unprecedented demand from first time users, as well as existing users".

It said over 4.5 lakh Mi TVs and Home Entertainment products were sold during Diwali, with 4K TVs witnessing the biggest growth in demand over last year.

Larger screen size of 50/55-inch saw over 50 per cent growth vis-a-vis last year.

The company reached the milestone of 10 million sales for 'Made In India' Mi Power Banks during the festive period, while sales of Mi Air Purifiers grew by 100 per cent, it added.

The company also said Mi Smart Band was amongst the best selling products in the fitness category.

