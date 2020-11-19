STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares slump 20 per cent; hit lower circuit

The shares were picked up by Besseggen Infotech LLP, the data showed. This is the third consecutive session of loss for Lakshmi Vilas Bank, during which it has dropped over 36 per cent.

Published: 19th November 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Vilas Bank. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank slumped further and fell 20 per cent to hit its lowest permissible trading limit in early trade on Thursday after the government placed the lender under a one-month moratorium and superseded its board.

The shares plunged 19.76 per cent on BSE to hit its lower circuit limit of Rs 9.95. Similarly, on NSE the scrip hit a lower circuit of Rs 10, diving 19.68 per cent. Meanwhile, Capri Global Holdings, a public shareholder of the lender sold shares worth Rs 2.54 crore on Wednesday through a bulk deal on BSE.

The shares were picked up by Besseggen Infotech LLP, the data showed. This is the third consecutive session of loss for Lakshmi Vilas Bank, during which it has dropped over 36 per cent.

ALSO READ | Lakshmi Vilas Bank under RBI moratorium, to be merged with DBS India

On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

The step was taken by the government, on the advice of the Reserve Bank, in view of the declining financial health of the private sector lender.

T N Manoharan, former non-executive chairman of Canara Bank, has been appointed as the administrator of the bank.

Besides, the central bank has also placed in public domain a draft scheme of amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank.

ALSO READ: Lakshmi Vilas Bank depositors' money safe, says RBI-appointed administrator

LVB is the third bank to be placed under moratorium since September last year after the cooperative bank PMC in 2019 and private sector lender Yes Bank this March.

While Yes bank has successfully been revived under the guidance of State Bank, the PMC resolution is still a far cry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshmi Vilas Bank RBI Moratorium
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp