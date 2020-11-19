STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 12,900

PowerGrid was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC duo, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 200 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid negative cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 240.96 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 43,939.09 in the opening session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 62.80 points or 0.49 per cent to 12,875.45.

PowerGrid was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC duo, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 227.34 points or 0.52 per cent higher at its record closing of 44,180.05, while Nifty advanced 64.05 points or 0.50 per cent to end at its all-time high of 12,938.25.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,071.93 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets are trading lower mainly taking cues for US markets, said Arjun Yash Mahajan Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities.

However, underlying strength in domestic markets continues to look good and any meaningful downside will be used as an opportunity to buy quality stocks, he noted.

US markets closed lower as decision to close public school system by New York City officials to contain virus dampened investors' sentiments despite positive announcement made by Pfizer about improved efficacy of its vaccine candidate along with BioNTech.

"Decision by the New York City officials raised concerns about whether more states may opt for economic restrictions due to rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases," said Mahajan.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading in the red in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the positive territory.

Bourses in the US ended on a negative note in overnight trade. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.56 per cent lower at USD 44.09 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp