STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Union Minister Prasad asks DoP to explore possibility of depicting history of festivals on stamps

Prasad also released 'My Stamp on Chhath Puja', an official statement said.

Published: 19th November 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday exhorted the postal department to look at the possibility of showcasing the history of various popular festivals through stamps.

Prasad also released 'My Stamp on Chhath Puja', an official statement said.

My Stamp is an innovative concept initiated by the Department of Posts (DoP), where an individual or corporate organisation can book order and get a personalised photograph or an image of a postage stamp, the statement said.

"My Stamp is one of the unique products being offered by India Post, which has gained its popularity in customised gifting category," it added.

A special cover on the theme 'Chhath - A symbol of Simplicity and Cleanliness' was also released during the virtual event, which was presided over by the minister.

Prasad called upon the postal department to explore the possibility of depicting the history of various popular festivals through stamps.

He also lauded the stellar role played by the department during the pandemic, especially in the harnessing of digital technology for delivering money at the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad stamps Festivals
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp