STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Watch for post-Diwali sales to see if demand stabilizes: Nestle MD

Several indicators including e-commerce sales and the Nikkei Purchasing Managers Index showed a surge in sales during the festive period.

Published: 19th November 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Company, growth, economy, economic growth

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India Inc. will have to wait and see if the demand surge witnessed in the festive months stabilizes and the economy picks up after that, feels Nestle India Chairman and managing Director Suresh Narayanan.

“What we need to watch is the post-Diwali phase… The next two-three months are critical,” said Narayanan in a round table interaction. Several indicators including e-commerce sales and the Nikkei Purchasing Managers Index showed a surge in sales during the festive period.

While others such as a rise in employment, GST collections, and retail loan growth buttressed the reading that green shoots have spung up. Narayanan said that there would be a need to see if sales stabilise or whether “the demand we have seen was largely pent up demand.” E-commerce firms, for instance, have reported $ 4.8 billion in sales between October 15-21. 

The Nestle India chairman, however, said that he was not “pessimistic” and his firm would be going ahead with plans to invest Rs 2,600 crore in setting up a new factory in Gujarat and expanding capacity in the firm’s factories elsewhere. 

The Delhi School of Economics alumnus said consumers in smaller towns had emerged as “true heroes” for the FMCG giant even as metro markets saw muted demand. Nestle posted a 10.2 per cent growth in revenues in Q2 quarter after seeing its revenues dip to 2.6 per cent in Q1.

In the April-June quarter urban sales growth was near flat 0.7 per cent, while rural market grew by 1.7 per cent. This trend accelerated in Q2.  “Urban growth was 6 per cent and the rural growth was upwards of 12 per cent,” Narayanan said. Usually for FMCG firms like Nestle, urban sales growth far outstrips rural growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economy Indian economy diwali
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp