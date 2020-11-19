Zomato to charge zero charges from restaurants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food delivery major Zomato will now make takeaway services available to its partner restaurants at zero commision on the back of a 200 per cent surge in order volumes for the take-away segment alone over the past weeks.

“For restaurants to be able to tap into this demand immediately, we are making our takeaway service available for free to our restaurant partners. We will not be charging any commission, and will also forego the payment gateway charges we incur on all takeaway orders,” the company said in a statement.

Zomato has currently partnered with over 55,000 restaurants for takeaway across the country, who cater to tens and thousands of such orders on a weekly basis.

Even as the overall food ordering business has returned to 110 per cent of pre-Covid levels since concerns around safety and hygiene challenges are being addressed, the growth, according to Zomato hasn’t been uniform.

It said that it has delivered 13 crore orders since the March lockdown and there have been zero cases of virus transmission through food or packaging. In order to allay major fears, Zomato has also strengthened its takeway services on the app to attract those users.