STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zomato to charge zero charges from restaurants

Zomato has currently partnered with over 55,000 restaurants for takeaway across the country, who cater to tens and thousands of such orders on a weekly basis.

Published: 19th November 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Zomato

Zomaro partners at work. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food delivery major Zomato will now make takeaway services available to its partner restaurants at zero commision on the back of a 200 per cent surge in order volumes for the take-away segment alone over the past weeks. 

“For restaurants to be able to tap into this demand immediately, we are making our takeaway service available for free to our restaurant partners.  We will not be charging any commission, and will also forego the payment gateway charges we incur on all takeaway orders,” the company said in a statement.

Zomato has currently partnered with over 55,000 restaurants for takeaway across the country, who cater to tens and thousands of such orders on a weekly basis.

Even as the overall food ordering business has returned to 110 per cent of pre-Covid levels since concerns around safety and hygiene challenges are being addressed, the growth, according to Zomato hasn’t been uniform.

It said that it has delivered 13 crore orders since the March lockdown and there have been zero cases of virus transmission through food or packaging. In order to allay major fears, Zomato has also strengthened its takeway services on the app to attract those users. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp