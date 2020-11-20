STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gland Pharma shares make strong market debut; lists with 14 per cent premium

The opening price was 14 per cent more as compared to the issue price. In late morning trade, the scrip was quoted nearly 3 per cent higher at Rs 1,754 apiece.

Published: 20th November 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gland Pharma made a strong debut on stock markets on Friday as the company's shares listed with a premium of up to 14 per cent.

The leading pharmaceutical company witnessed robust opening on both the BSE and the NSE.

On the BSE, the scrip opened at Rs 1,701 apiece, a gain of over 13 per cent compared to the issue price of Rs 1,500. It touched an intra-day high of Rs 1,850 and was trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 1,753.05 in late morning trade.

Similar trends were witnessed on the NSE too where the company's shares listed at Rs 1,710 before touching a high of Rs 1,850.

The opening price was 14 per cent more as compared to the issue price. In late morning trade, the scrip was quoted nearly 3 per cent higher at Rs 1,754 apiece.

The price band for the initial public offer (IPO), which closed earlier this month, was fixed at Rs 1,490-1,500 per share. The company's promoters are Fosun Singapore and Shanghai Fosun Pharma.

The offer comprised issuance of fresh shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3,48,63,635 shares.

The OFS consists of sale of up to 1,93,68,686 shares by Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte Ltd, 1,00,47,435 shares by Gland Celsus Bio Chemicals Pvt Ltd, 35,73,014 shares by Empower Discretionary Trust and 18,74,500 shares by Nilay Discretionary Trust. Gland Pharma raised Rs 1,944 crore from anchor investors by selling shares at Rs 1,500 apiece.

Government of Singapore, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company and Fidelity were among the anchor investors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gland Pharma Pharmaceutical company
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp