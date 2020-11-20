STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government okays subsidised loans worth Rs 3,971.31 crore for micro-irrigation projects

In a statement, the Union Agriculture Ministry said the steering committee of MIF has approved projects for loan worth Rs 3,971.31 crore.

Published: 20th November 2020 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Agriculture Ministry on Friday said it has given nod for subsidised loans worth Rs 3,971.31 crore for implementing micro-irrigation projects, and maximum loan has been approved for Tamil Nadu.

The interest subvented loans are being offered under Micro Irrigation Fund (MIF) created with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for implementing micro-irrigation projects.

This fund with a corpus of Rs 5,000 crore was operationalised in the 2019-20 fiscal with an objective to facilitate states in availing subsidised loans for expanding coverage of micro irrigation.

In a statement, the ministry said the steering committee of MIF has approved projects for loan worth Rs 3,971.31 crore.

Out of this, maximum loan of Rs 1,357.93 crore has been approved for Tamil Nadu, followed by Rs 790.94 crore for Haryana, Rs 764.13 crore for Gujarat, Rs 616.13 crore for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 276.55 crore for West Bengal, Rs 150 crore for Punjab and Rs 15.63 crore for Uttarakhand, it said.

However, NABARD has so far released a total loan amount of Rs 1,754.60 crore to the states. Of this, about Rs 659.70 crore has been released to Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. About Rs 616.13 crore loan has been released to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 937.47 crore to Tamil Nadu, Rs 21.57 crore to Haryana and Rs 179.43 crore to Gujarat so far, it added.

Under the MIF, subsidised loans are provided for not only taking up special and innovative projects but also for incentivising micro irrigation beyond the provisions available under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (Per Drop More Crop) to encourage farmers to install micro irrigation systems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loans NABARD Micro Irrigation Fund Union Agriculture Ministry
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp