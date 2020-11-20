STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI sues Sahara for Rs 62,600 crore over investors' dues, moves SC

Sahara had previously told the court that it had refunded most of the money it collected from investors and submitted relevant documents to SEBI.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In yet another setback for scandal-ridden Sahara Group, India's capital market regulator SEBI has moved the Supreme Court asking it to direct the company's controversial chief Subrata Roy and two of his companies to deposit a whopping Rs 62,602 crore that it says is due to its investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in its plea said that if the parties are unable deposit the amount demanded, then they should be taken into custody. Since 2016, Sahara chief Roy has been out on bail after being arrested in March 2014 for failing to attend a contempt of court hearing. 

In its petition, SEBI told the apex court that Sahara had failed to comply with the 2012 and 2015 court orders to deposit the entire amount it had collected from investors along with a 15 per cent annual interest payment. Sahara, however, has repeatedly denied the allegations of fraud.

Sahara had previously told the court that it had refunded most of the money it collected from investors and submitted relevant documents to SEBI. The regulator had also invited claimants through advertisements in many newspapers, but said last year that it would not entertain anymore claims, it said. 

According to a Reuters report, a Sahara spokesperson disputed the amount being claimed by SEBI, stating the company had already deposited about Rs 22000 crore with the regulator. “How can there be claimants since Sahara has already paid back, long time back... It is a typical case of double payment,” the spokesperson said.

Sahara’s dispute with market regulator dates back to the UPA-2 era. Sahara, which had once been a major conglomerate operating several businesses in India, had been embroiled in a battle with SEBI over repaying thousands of crores of rupees to the public who had bought in a Sahara scheme that was later ruled as illegal.

On Thursday, SEBI moved the SC seeking the recovery of the the full liability amount from Sahara’s two companies. “Contemnors are in gross violation of various orders passed by the apex court regarding entire monies collected with interest. However, contemnors have, till date neglected and failed to comply with various orders passed by this court”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi Sahara Group Subrata Roy Sahara investors Sahara investors due
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp