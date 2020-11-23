STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India likely to have current account surplus this fiscal: Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian

In contrast, he said, the COVID crisis is different and India identified the nature of this crisis and treated it differently from other economic crises of the past.

Published: 23rd November 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

K V Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor

K V Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Monday said India is likely to post current account surplus in the current financial year as there is moderation in import due to under heating of the economy triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.

This crisis is different from what the world witnessed during the taper tantrum, he said while addressing a virtual conference organised by industry body CII.

Taper tantrum phenomenon refers to the 2013 collective reactionary response that triggered a spike in US treasury yields, after investors learned that the US Fed was slowly putting brakes on its quantitative easing (QE) program. This led to a surge in inflation to high double digits emerging economies.

In contrast, he said, the COVID crisis is different and India identified the nature of this crisis and treated it differently from other economic crises of the past.

Noting that COVID crisis is a crisis to demand and primarily a negative shock to demand, Subramanian said, India's response was suitably crafted to deal with that.

"And that is in fact if you can see is reflected in the fact that, this year we may be having a current account surplus. We had almost USD 20 billion current account surplus in Q1. USD 19.8 billion to be precise.

Even if let's say subsequent quarters do not see that kind of performance, we still will likely have a current account surplus," he said.

He further noted that there was impact on growth in the short run because of lockdowns etc and added that because of the efforts of the government, growth is not likely to get affected in the medium to long term due to COVID.

"So, in some sense, compared to a normal emerging economy crisis which is one of overheating of the economy, the COVID crisis is one of under heating of the economy and that is why the reforms, actually, felt very necessary so that the medium to long term growth of the (Indian) economy is not impacted and the potential growth of the economy is kept up high," he said.

Talking about various reforms, Subramanian said Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was towards greater formalisation of economy. It was followed by long pending agriculture and labour reforms, he added.

"If you take the agriculture reforms, the MSME definitional changes, the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the labour reforms, all these together are an attempt to actually change the macro configuration of the economy towards those sectors that are more employment intensive, especially the primary and secondary sectors," he said.

This is important for sustained growth to happen and that can only happen through robust job creation in the economy, not through jobless growth, he added.

Observing that the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not anathema to competition, he said self-reliance can never happen without adequate capabilities. Capabilities are never built in a vacuum but they are built only by competing with the best, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K V Subramanian COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp