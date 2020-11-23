IOB targets to resolve NPAs worth Rs 18,000 crore by second half of FY21

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned lender Indian Overseas Bank is targeting to resolve non-performing assets (NPA) worth Rs 18,000 crore during the second half of the current fiscal.

“We are hoping resolution of NPA cases worth about Rs 18,000 crore pending before NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) in the second half...In the last quarter, resolution of some big account at NCLT will further strengthen the balance sheet,” IOB Managing Director P P Sengupta told agencies in an interview.

He added that with this target they are expecting to bring down the gross NPAs below 10 per cent mark by March 2021.

The bank is also hoping that this will help the bank to come out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of the RBI by next fiscal.

The bank has witnessed some substantial reduction in its gross NPAs or bad loans, which fell to Rs 17,659.63 crore by the end of September quarter as against

Rs 28,673.95 crore a year ago.

In per centage term, net NPAs reduced to 4.30 per cent (Rs 5,290.60 crore) from 9.84 per cent (Rs 12,507.97 crore) a year ago.

The bank was put under the PCA by the RBI along with Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), Allahabad Bank and Corporation Bank due to declining financial parameters.

However last year Bank of Maharashtra came our of PCA, while OBC Allahabad Bank and Corporation Bank were part of the bank amalgamation. After receiving capital support, they came out of the framework.

On the PCA, Sengupta said, “We are not in a hurry...we don’t want that hurriedly we are out of PCA and later we come across the same issue. We want to consolidate and rest assured how we can withstand the COVID-19 crisis. After the March quarter result probably we may think of approaching RBI for considering the removal of the bank from the PCA framework.”

Post-restructuring the bank is not witnessing any major impact on its loan book, especially the corporate loan book.

“We are not anticipating major activity in the large corporate book. We have 26 eligible cases. Of these, we have an indication of 3-4 cases. Others have indicated that they will be able to regularise the account, “ Sengupta said adding that there is not much demand from the retail sector.

However, in the MSME space, he informed that the bank is anticipating close to Rs 4,000 crore worth of restructuring.