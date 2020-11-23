STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies over 300 points in early trade; Nifty above 12,900

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, ONGC, NTPC and Tata Steel.

Published: 23rd November 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 300 points in opening trade on Monday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys amid largely positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow.

After touching a lifetime intra-day high of 44,271.15, the 30-share BSE index was trading 309.36 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 44,191.61 in the opening session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 83.85 points or 0.65 per cent to 12,942.90.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, ONGC, NTPC and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, HDFC, Asian Paints, ITC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex ended 282.29 points or 0.65 per cent higher at 43,882.25, while the Nifty rose 87.35 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 12,859.05.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,860.78 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Domestic equities are looking good at the moment supported by favourable global cues, said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

"Heavy-weight financials are expected to do well in the backdrop of report of Internal Working Group of RBI suggesting various changes including higher promoters' ownership and issuing universal banking license to large conglomerates and NBFCs.

"However, recent spike in COVID-19 cases in several states and night curfews imposed in select cities might be limiting any sharp upmove," he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul were trading in with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.40 per cent higher at USD 45.25 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp