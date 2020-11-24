STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IT spending set to grow by 6 per cent in 2021: Gartner

The companies are likely to increase their spending on communications services by 4.8% to $28.2 billion and IT services to $ 15.8 billion (an 8% YoY growth).

Published: 24th November 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian firms are expected to increase their IT spending to $81.9 billion a 6 per cent increase from $79.3 billion in 2020, research firm, Gartner said. The IT spending, however, reduced by 8.4% YoY with devices and data centre systems expenses witnessing steepest decline by 26% and 1.2%.

However, contrary to global markets, where IT spending reduced across all segments, in India, the firms continued to spend on enterprise software, IT services and communication services in 2020. These segments are expected to grow 7%, 3.7% and 4.9%, respectively, according to the report.

“The Covid-19 pandemic stalled many digital transformation projects for Indian enterprises, mainly because of the market uncertainties and reduced cash flows. Organizations that were digitally sound in a pre-pandemic world could contain the impact on their business. The pandemic situation was a wake-up call for many organizations to relook and revive their IT strategies and increase their spending on IT in 2021,” Arup Roy, research vice president at Gartner said.

The IT spending is projected to grow across all segments in 2021with enterprise software leading the pack at a 13.6% growth rate to $.7.4 billion. As the companies world over woke up to the significance of digitizing their businesses as a survival strategy during the pandemic, Gartner says that the sentiment will persist next year with spending on setting up data centre systems likely to touch$ 3.6 billion in the country.

The companies are likely to increase their spending on communications services by 4.8% to $28.2 billion and IT services to $ 15.8 billion (an 8% YoY growth). Despite the dominant work from home culture, companies are likely to increase their spending on devices by 3.8% to 26.7 billion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT Spending
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp