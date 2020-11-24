Muthoot launches gold jewellery insurance scheme with Bajaj group

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Muthoot Finance has launched a gold jewellery insurance scheme, Gold Shield for its customers in partnership with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

The policy provides insurance coverage of gold jewellery for individuals. This is designed to provide insurance coverage of gold jewellery articles for customers of the company at the time of closure of gold loan and release of gold ornaments. It will provide insurance coverage to the customers of Muthoot Finance as a loyalty product.

George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Finance said, “Muthoot Finance as a company has always believed in the philosophy of helping people and giving back to society. Going by the initial overwhelming response received for this insurance policy, it has been widely accepted by the customers of the company. As part of our ongoing customer loyalty programme and social commitment, we are providing customers with insurance coverage intending to build confidence and help move ahead in life without any fear.”

The Scheme has the following unique benefits which are exclusive to this insurance policy. It covers burglary, robbery, theft from insured person’s homes, loss-in-transit and 13 other disasters (natural calamities) and this is a standalone gold jewellery insurance offering.

Muthoot Gold Shield is provided at a nominal premium, which is lower than the industry average and zero documentation is required and it takes less than 2 minutes to generate a policy.