STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Proposal to allow corporate houses to set up banks a 'bombshell', say Rajan, Acharya

Last week, an Internal Working Group (IWG) set up by the RBI made various recommendations, including that a large corporate may be permitted to promote banks.

Published: 24th November 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The RBI working group's proposal to allow corporate houses to set up banks is a "bombshell" and at this juncture, it is more important to stick to the tried and tested limits on involvement of business houses in the banking sector, according to an article jointly written by former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-Deputy Governor Viral Acharya.

They also said that the proposal is "best left on the shelf".

"The history of connected lending is invariably disastrous -- how can the bank make good loans when it is owned by the borrower? Even an independent committed regulator, with all the information in the world, finds it difficult to be in every nook and corner of the financial system to stop poor lending," the article said.

Last week, an Internal Working Group (IWG) set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made various recommendations, including that a large corporate may be permitted to promote banks only after necessary amendments to the Banking Regulation Act.

The IWG was set up to review extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks.

Referring to the group's proposal to allow Indian corporate houses into banking, the article said, "its most important recommendation, couched amidst a number of largely technical regulatory rationalisations, is a bombshell".

"It proposes to allow Indian corporate houses into banking. While the proposal is tempered with many caveats, it raises an important question: Why now?," the article said.

The article -- posted on Rajan's LinkedIn profile on Monday -- noted that the IWG has suggested significant amendments to the Banking Regulation Act of 1949, aimed at increasing the RBI's powers, before allowing corporates houses into banking.

"Yet if sound regulation and supervision were only a matter of legislation, India would not have an NPA problem. It is hard not to see these proposed amendments as a subtle way for the IWG to undercut a recommendation it may have had little power over."

"In sum, many of the technical rationalisations proposed by the IWG are worth adopting, while its main recommendation -- to allow Indian corporate houses into banking -- is best left on the shelf," they opined.

"Have we learnt something that allows us to override all the prior cautions on allowing industrial houses into banking? We would argue no. Indeed, to the contrary, it is even more important today to stick to the tried and tested limits on corporate involvement in banking," the article said.

Further, Rajan and Acharya said that as in many parts of the world, banks in India are rarely allowed to fail -- the recent rescue of Yes Bank and of Lakshmi Vilas Bank are examples.

For this reason, depositors in scheduled banks know their money is safe, which then makes it easy for banks to access a large volume of depositor funds.

They noted that the rationales for not allowing industrial houses into banking are then primarily two.

First, industrial houses need financing, and they can get it easily, with no questions asked, if they have an in-house bank.

According to Rajan and Acharya, the second reason to prohibit corporate entry into banking is that it will further exacerbate the concentration of economic (and political) power in certain business houses.

"Even if banking licenses are allotted fairly, it will give undue advantage to large business houses that already have the initial capital that has to be put up.

Moreover, highly indebted and politically connected business houses will have the greatest incentive and ability to push for licenses," they said.

The approach of the RBI regarding ownership of banks by large corporate/ industrial houses has, by and large, been a cautious one in view of serious risks, governance concerns and conflicts of interest that could arise when banks are owned and controlled by large corporate and industry houses.

For the first time in 2013, the RBI, in its Guidelines for Licensing of New Banks in the Private Sector, had prescribed several structural requirements of promoting a bank under an Non-Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC).

Rajan and Acharya, who are also eminent economists, questioned the urgency and timing of the IWG recommendations.

"After all, committees are rarely set up out of the blue. Is there some dramatic change in perception that it is responding to?," they wondered.

Interestingly, the IWG reports in its appendix that all the experts it consulted except one 'were of the opinion that large corporate/ industrial houses should not be allowed to promote a bank'.

"Yet it recommends change!," they pointed out.

Rajan and Acharya have also expressed their views against reducing the conversion time for payment banks to convert into banks.

"A second possibility is that an industrial house holding a payment bank license wants to transform into a bank."

"One recommendation of the IWG that is equally hard to understand is to shorten the time for such transformation from five to three years, so perhaps the surprising recommendations have to be read together," they argued.

Rajan is currently Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Acharya is a professor at the Stern School.

Both of them are based in the US.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Raghuram Rajan Viral Acharya
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    I don't know how could Rajan make a comment.He himself conceded that ' a large no.of bad loans originated during 2006-08."...too many bad loans were made to well-connected promoters who have a history of defaulting on their loans".He was the Governor of RBI
    17 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp