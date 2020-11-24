Shares of SREI Infra fall by 12.69 per cent on special audit by RBI  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shares of SREI Infrastructure Finance fell by nearly 13 per cent on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India initiated a special audit of the NBFC and its subsidiary, Srei Equipment Finance Limited.

“We would like to inform you that a special audit of the company and its subsidiary, Srei Equipment Finance Limited, is being undertaken by an auditor appointed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the exercise of its powers under Section 45 MA(3) of the RBI Act, 1934,” the company had said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The stock fell as much as 15.6 per cent intraday on the BSE on Monday. It closed 12.69 per cent lower at Rs 5.85. Over the pastyear, the stock has fallen by over 23 per cent.

“SREI Infrastructure Finance fell 12.69% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is conducting a special audit. Company has outstanding loans of more than Rs 30,000 crores, however, the company clarified this to be a regular audit process. Recently the company is facing liquidity issues, and a sudden audit has hampered investor’s confidence and so the stock over-reacted as it closed at 5.85 losing 0.85. Last few years have been rough for NBFCs as lenders turned cautious over liquidity norms, not to forget Il&FS and DHFL were major dents for the investor’s confidence in this space,” said Gaurav Garg- Head Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited, Investment Advisor

Earlier, rating agency Brickwork Ratings downgraded long-term ratings of the firm to BB from BBB. It said that the rating downgrade was mainly driven by continued stress on asset quality in the equipment and infrastructure financing loan portfolios, a significant decline in profitability and stretched liquidity position of the company on account of low collections.

SREI Infrastructure Finance’s net profit dipped 91.5 per cent to Rs 4.72 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 55.37 crore in the year-ago period.