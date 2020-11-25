STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jio Platforms gets Rs 33,737 crore from Google for a 7.73 per cent stake

The past year has seen Jio Platforms sign agreements for investments worth Rs 1,52,056 crore, and with the receipt of Google’s subscription amount, it has received the expected cash from all investors

Published: 25th November 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said on Tuesday that its digital sector subsidiary Jio Platforms has received Rs 33,737 crore from Google for a 7.73 per cent stake. The  US internet giant had announced the investment, which is its biggest ever in India, over the course of the summer. 

The past year has seen Jio Platforms sign agreements for investments worth Rs 1,52,056 crore, and with the receipt of Google’s subscription amount, it has received the expected cash from all investors. 

The transaction comes after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) recently approved Google’s investments into Jio Platforms and the partnership to develop affordable 4G and 5G Android-based smartphones.

“We hereby inform that, after receipt of all requisite approvals, Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, today received the subscription amount of Rs 33,737 crore from Google International LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Google LLC),” RIL informed the BSE late on Monday.

Jio Platforms has allotted equity shares to Google International LLC, following which Google International LLC holds 7.73 per cent of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms Ltd, according to the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Industries Jio Google
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp