STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Licence rationalisation key focus area for retail policy

“It has been stated by many that if one wants to open a retail store, in some cases it requires 24 licences while in some other cases it requires 57 licences.

Published: 25th November 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is finalising a discussion paper on the implementation of a national retail policy that will ensure ease of doing business, rationalisation of the licence process, bring regulatory reforms and help traders become digitally adept.

“It has been stated by many that if one wants to open a retail store, in some cases it requires 24 licences while in some other cases it requires 57 licences. So one of the basic efforts of the policy will be to reduce the compliance burden to make it easy to start the business as well to be able to continue operations,” said Anil Agrawal, joint secretary, DPIIT, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, while speaking at industry body CII’s virtual retail summit Tuesday.

He added that the policy will streamline the retail trade and both offline retail and e-commerce will have to be looked at. “One of the key pillars of the policy will also be on how to enable digitisation of retail especially for small retailers and shopkeepers in rural regions,” Agrawal said.

“A national retail policy needs to be rolled out with immediate effect that will bring all forms of retail under one umbrella. The key areas that the policy needs to pay attention to include ease of doing business, modernisation and technology, etc,” said Shashwat Goenka, chairman, CII National Committee on Retail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Licence rationalisation DPIIT
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp