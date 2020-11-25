Licence rationalisation key focus area for retail policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is finalising a discussion paper on the implementation of a national retail policy that will ensure ease of doing business, rationalisation of the licence process, bring regulatory reforms and help traders become digitally adept.

“It has been stated by many that if one wants to open a retail store, in some cases it requires 24 licences while in some other cases it requires 57 licences. So one of the basic efforts of the policy will be to reduce the compliance burden to make it easy to start the business as well to be able to continue operations,” said Anil Agrawal, joint secretary, DPIIT, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, while speaking at industry body CII’s virtual retail summit Tuesday.

He added that the policy will streamline the retail trade and both offline retail and e-commerce will have to be looked at. “One of the key pillars of the policy will also be on how to enable digitisation of retail especially for small retailers and shopkeepers in rural regions,” Agrawal said.

“A national retail policy needs to be rolled out with immediate effect that will bring all forms of retail under one umbrella. The key areas that the policy needs to pay attention to include ease of doing business, modernisation and technology, etc,” said Shashwat Goenka, chairman, CII National Committee on Retail.