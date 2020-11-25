STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies over 300 points to scale fresh peak in opening session; Nifty tops 13,100

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 5 per cent, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank.

Published: 25th November 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 300 points in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid largely positive cues from global markets and persistent foreign fund inflows.

After touching a lifetime high of 44,825.37 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE index was trading 242.76 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 44,765.78.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty touched a record intra-day peak of 13,145.85, before trading 76.25 points or 0.58 per cent up at 13,131.40.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 5 per cent, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Infosys were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex ended 445.87 points or 1.01 per cent higher at a record high of 44,523.02, and Nifty rose 128.70 points or 1 per cent to close above the 13,000-mark for the first time at 13,055.15.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,563.18 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Domestic equities continued to look good at the moment on favourable global cues, said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

"Strong FPIs flow emerged as the main contributor to domestic markets' sharp rally in November. Monthly futures and options (F&O) expiry is expected to create some amount of volatility hereon," he added.

He further noted that US equities closed sharply higher as investors continued to cheer the progress on COVID-19 vaccines along with ease of political uncertainty after Trump's administration indicated a smooth transition for President-elect Joe Biden to the White House.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.26 per cent higher at USD 48.38 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp