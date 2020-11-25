STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toyota halts operations at Bidadi plant again

Japanese automaker Toyota has once again suspended operations at its Bidadi (Karnataka) manufacturing plant as tensions between the workers’ union and management remain escalated.

Published: 25th November 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 11:43 AM

Toyota

Toyota. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Japanese automaker Toyota has once again suspended operations at its Bidadi (Karnataka) manufacturing plant as tensions between the workers’ union and management remain escalated. “TKM management is left with no choice but to once again re-institute a lock-out at its plant in Bidadi starting 23rd November. TKM would like to find a quick resolution to this ongoing situation through mutual trust and respect, and with thorough communication with the members,” said a TKM spokesperson on Tuesday. 

Toyota’s statement also notes that situation at the plant has turned ‘provocative’ and ‘threatening’. “Few members are also instigating the illegal strike and disrespecting other members who want to return to work or those who are already working and taking on additional burden caused by the strike.

They were also involved in making derogatory and provocative speeches, defaming the company and its officials and threatening the officers of the company. Post the withdrawal of Lock-out by TKM Management, every day around 400 to 500 union members are trying to barge into the company forcibly at unscheduled times beyond their designated shifts.

Such hostile activities of these team members have created a volatile situation around the factory premises and unsafe conditions for the other employees of the company,” the statement notes. TKM had earlier announced to shut operations at the facility on November 10 following worker union members resorting to a sit in strike. 

