Gold, silver rise marginally

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 17 to Rs 48,257 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,240 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also gained Rs 28 to Rs 59,513 per kilogram from Rs 59,485 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were marginally up by Rs 17 limiting upside on rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,815 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 23.42 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed some short recovery on holiday shortened week as US markets are closed today on Thanksgiving as investors turned cautious over vaccine progress and stimulus hopes," Patel added.