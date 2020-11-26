STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala, West Bengal agree to GoI’s GST proposal

So far, 25 States and all Union Territories have selected the first option offered by the finance ministry to make up for the shortfall in cess collections. 

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After days of protest, Kerala and West Bengal both finally agreed to accept the proposal to borrow through the special window set up by the Centre to make up for the shortfall in GST compensation cess collections.

“Governments of Kerala and West Bengal have communicated their acceptance of Option-1 to meet the revenue shortfall arising out of GSTST implementation,” the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Kerala and West Bengal will get Rs 10,197 crore through the special borrowing window,” the ministry said, adding that they will also be granted permission to raise an additional Rs 11,309 crore through other borrowings. Permission for an additional borrowing of Rs 4,522 crore has been granted to Kerala (0.5 per cent of its GSDP) and of Rs 6,787 crore to West Bengal.

“This is over and above the Special Window of Rs 1.1 lakh crore,” the finance ministry statement pointed out. So far, 25 States and all Union Territories have selected the first option offered by the finance ministry to make up for the shortfall in cess collections. 

Kerala and West Bengal were the strongest opponents of the proposal. Now only Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand haven’t agreed to the proposal, and have not opted for any option.

The special window has been operationalised since October 23, and the Government of India has already borrowed an amount of Rs 24,000 crore on behalf of the States in four installments and passed it on as a back-to-back loan.

