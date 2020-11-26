Pharmaceuticals sector's performance healthy, but may not last

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The pharmaceuticals sector remained among the handful that bucked the trend amidst the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic, when most sectors witnessed capital outflows. Exports, which account for a significant portion of the Indian pharma business, increased by 15.2 per cent to $11.8 billion during the first half of FY21.

EBITDA margins expanded around 300 basis points (3 per cent) year-on-year during both the second quarter and the first half FY21. However, the sector may not be able to sustain these margins since global buyers of Indian APIs have curtailed their purchases due to channel-filling over the past few quarters.

Experts also note that the business of active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs, which is the key ingredient of a medicine, will decline on a quarterly basis, while other expenses could also jump sharply. “The healthy performance is attributed to improving revenue growth in key geographies of India and the US, along with cost optimisation initiatives continuing albeit with lower intensity,” noted analysts at India Ratings and Research.

The India business growth was also led by higher sales of Covid-related products and the continued out-performance of chronic therapies. “Indian API players benefited due to the thrust on supply chain continuity from customers and better inventory management in view of supply disruptions from China and the run up in the prices of APIs. The supply chain has been fairly restored now and we expect the growth in API business to taper off, as companies normalise their buying patterns,” Ind-Ra added.

With the gradual unlocking of the economy, the patient footfalls are gaining traction in healthcare units as demand from non-Covid-19 patients is gathering pace. In fact, a broad-based recovery across therapies was observed in October 2020 as well.