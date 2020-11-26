STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 100 points in early trade; Nifty tests 12,900

The 30-share BSE index was trading 120.03 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 43,948.13.

Published: 26th November 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rose over 100 points in opening trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, L&T and Reliance Industries amid largely positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 120.03 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 43,948.13.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was 37.70 points or 0.29 per cent up at 12,896.10.

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by M&M, L&T, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Titan and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Maruti and ONGC were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex slumped 694.92 points or 1.56 per cent to finish at 43,828.10.

The index touched a lifetime high of 44,825.37 in the opening session.

Nifty too touched a record intra-day peak of 13,145.85, before ending 196.75 points or 1.51 per cent down at 12,858.40.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, Wednesday's market correction indicates the vulnerability of markets at high levels and high valuations.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 24.20 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

"The trend of mid-small-cap outperformance is likely to continue. It is important to appreciate that India now is the best emerging market performer and the largest recipient of FII flows during the last two months," he noted.

Market may be discounting the sharp recovery in GDP growth and corporate earnings expected in 2021-22.

Also, India Inc has done well to control cost and protect margins during this pandemic-triggered crisis, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in overnight session.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.62 per cent higher at USD 48.83 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp