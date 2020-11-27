BMW rolls out X5 M Competition at Rs 1.95 crore, targets Audi RSQ8 and Urus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its all-new BMW X5 M Competition SUV in India at Rs 1.95 crore. The newly-launched SUV is set to compete against the likes of performance SUVs such as Audi RSQ8 and Lamborghini Urus.

According to the company, X5 M Competition is powered by the latest-generation V8 engine and gets the M TwinPower Turbo technology. It produces 600 hp of max power and a torque of 750 Nm. It can do 0 to 100kmph in 3.8 seconds and has an electronically-limited top-speed of 250 kmph.

“The BMW X5 M Competition inherits this DNA and heralds a new dimension in the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment. It is a sublime mix of exclusive ‘M’ elements, an imposing thirst for forward progress, supreme power, captivating presence and ultra-modern interior that epitomizes luxury,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

The car is equipped with a 12.3-inch multi-function display touchscreen, multi-function steering wheel’s buttons, voice control feature along-with the optional BMW gesture control. It has safety features such as front, side and head airbags, dynamic stability control including ‘M’ Dynamic Mode, cornering brake control, dry braking function, cruise control with braking function along with collision and pedestrian warning with city braking function.