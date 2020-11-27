STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Corporates double down on large scale cost-cutting in second quarter

Slashing wages or effecting retrenchments weren’t the go-to method for cost-cutting for most sectors, with overall staff costs rising a modest 4 per cent year-on-year.

Published: 27th November 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India Inc continued to effect large scale reductions in costs and expenses over the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY21) in an effort to mitigate the effects of a contraction in revenues. An analysis of the financial results for the quarter for 179 companies shows an average 7 per cent year-on-year decline in revenues, but a comfortable 9 per cent increase in EBITDA margins — a key measure of profitability. In fact, 34 companies in the Nifty 50 index improved their EBITDA margin.  

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Securities examining the data, a defining feature of the better-than-expected performance during the quarter was an enhanced focus on cost mitigation measures. “Q2FY21 was an optimum combination of gross margin expansion and operating cost reduction,” research analysts Gautam Duggad, Deven Mistry, and Jayant Parasramka wrote. 

The analysis shows that driven by a reduction of 11 per cent year-on-year in operating costs, all key sectors (barring Capital Goods and Utilities) reported an operating margin expansion. “Other expenses

declined 8 per cent y-o-y, pointing toward continued cost control initiatives by companies,” it noted. 
Slashing wages or effecting retrenchments weren’t the go-to method for cost-cutting for most sectors, with overall staff costs rising a modest 4 per cent year-on-year.

However, the report indicates that some derived significant benefit from such measures-staff costs  decreased by 21 per cent for Media, 20 per cent Retail, 5 per cent Cement, and 5 per cent for Metals during the quarter. Combined with this paring down of costs with a sequential demand recovery-consumption still remains lower than pre-Covid levels-most sectors recorded good numbers for the quarter.

According to MOFSL, net profits grew 16.5 per cent y-o-y on average during the period, driven by “better-than-expected demand recovery as well as continued cost rationalization across sectors”. Some sectors did particularly well. Earnings before taxes grew sharply for Metals (199%), Cement (66%), PSU Banks (44%), Utilities (27%), Life Insurance (27%), Technology (12%), and O&G (12%). However, others did not, with Retail (-88%), Media (- 53%), Infrastructure (-45%), and Automobiles (-15%) recording double-digit declines. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Inc EBITDA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp